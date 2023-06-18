Wisconsin Voter Registration Facts

• Wisconsin’s 2022 estimated voting-age population was 4,676,183 people, according to the latest numbers from the state’s Demographic Services Center.

• Of those, 3,598,723 people were actively registered to vote on June 1, 2023. That’s 77% of the voting-age population.

• State law requires the Elections Commission to conduct voter list maintenance every two years after each General Election. The purpose is to identify registered voters who have not voted in the past four years, attempt to contact them, and deactivate those who have moved or who no longer wish to remain registered.

• This is the eighth time Wisconsin has conducted voter list maintenance since creating its statewide registration system in 2006.

• The number of postcards mailed every two years varies greatly, depending on whether it follows an election for president or for governor. In 2013, the state mailed nearly 300,000 postcards to voters, compared to nearly 100,000 postcards in 2015 and 380,000 in 2017. In 2019 there were about 114,000, and in 2021 there were approximately 186,900.

• In 2021, the registrations of 174,307 voters, or 93% of people who were mailed postcards, were made inactive because the postcards were undeliverable, the voters who received them did not respond, or the voters who received the postcards asked to be removed from the active list.

• The Elections Commission works closely with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections to identify and regularly deactivate voters who have died or been convicted of a felony.