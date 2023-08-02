During World War II, a women's professional baseball league was formed in the Midwest because Major League Baseball officials feared business was in jeopardy because so many men were leaving to fight in the war.
Women's baseball league that inspired "A League of Their Own" to have reunion in Kenosha this weekend
- MIKE RAMCZYK
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three new businesses will open soon at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets as weekday hours are extended for the shopping destination.
I was reminded this week when talking to Andrea Yenter about her father, Frank Germinaro, that “music is the great unifier.”
Two are dead and another two in critical condition after a pickup truck struck a building early Friday morning, according to the Kenosha Polic…
Imagine growing up playing the game you love and one day, someone decides you are one of the very best in the entire country.
Online fundraisers have been launched for the two young adults killed when the truck they were passengers in crashed into the wall of a Kenosh…