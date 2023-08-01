Lauren James scored twice as England advanced to knockout stage of the Women's World Cup with a 6-1 rout of China on Tuesday.

The Chelsea forward scored her second and third goals of the tournament with two wonderful strikes as the European champions finished atop Group D with three straight wins.

Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, substitute Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly also added goals at Adelaide's Hindmarsh Stadium, and China's Wang Shuang pulled one back from the penalty spot.

China's worst-ever loss at the tournament means it failed to advance from the group stage for the first time at a Women's World Cup.

England now plays Nigeria in the round of 16 next Monday in Brisbane. Denmark plays co-host Australia in Sydney on the same day.

The Lionesses equaled their biggest-ever World Cup win, after beating Argentina by the same score in 2007. England also set a World Cup record by scoring in 16 consecutive games at the tournament.

• Denmark advanced to the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup for the first time since 1995 after beating Haiti 2-0 on Tuesday in its last group-stage match. The win sets up a round of 16 matchup against tournament co-host Australia in Sydney next Monday.

Denmark’s goals came courtesy of a penalty kick by Pernille Harder in the 21st minute and a calm finish by Sanne Troelsgaard in stoppage time. Haiti exits the tournament without any goals or points to show for its World Cup debut.

• The Netherlands scored four times in a torrid 15-minute first-half stretch, overwhelming Vietnam 7-0 in the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday and sealing first place in Group E.

The Dutch went into the match in second place on goal differential behind the United States. But the blowout win combined with the Americans’ 0-0 draw with Portugal made the Netherlands the group winner. The U.S. advanced in second place.

• A Colorado woman has been recognized as the 1 millionth ticketholder to attend a game at the Women’s World Cup being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Soccer’s world governing body on Tuesday said Rebecca Sheely had the milestone ticket when she went to Auckland’s Eden Park to watch the defending champion U.S. team hold on for a 0-0 draw with Portugal.

FIFA said total ticket sales have almost reached 1.7 million. The tournament has already broken attendance records for a Women’s World Cup.

The previous mark was around 1.35 million who attended a 52-game tournament in Canada in 2015. The 2023 edition has been expanded to 32 teams and will include 64 matches.

The opening games on July 20 set records for women’s soccer matches in both co-host countries. The crowd at New Zealand’s upset win over Norway set a new national mark of 42,137. Australia’s 1-0 over Ireland later that day attracted 75,784 at Stadium Australia.