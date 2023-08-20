There is no end to the advice out there on how to age.

Women’s magazines tell females to age gracefully, avoiding certain styles of clothing or too much make up so as to always appear appropriate. Men’s publications talk about virility and working out for better health. Travel tomes spout information on the best places in the world to retire to – tropical islands where property is cheap and taxes are nonexistent.

If we were to believe them, we would all be living wonderfully fulfilling lives, looking and feeling, great!

While that is possible, there is a side to aging we don’t often think about or maybe we just don’t want to think about it. The process of aging sneaks up on us all. One minute we’re living our lives, raising our kids, working at our jobs, and taking care of our families, hoping that we are putting enough away for our rainier days.

Before we know it, our children have grown up and leave the nest, our spouses pass on, and our friends, also aging, begin to pass away, too. Our health starts to wane, and we find ourselves needing help doing those things we used to do so easily.

Aging is inevitable. It will happen to all of us. In fact, by the year 2033, people aged 60 or older will be the largest segment of our population.

In some cultures, taking care of and integrating elders into the family unit is the norm. Elders are held up as wise and knowledgeable and revered for the lives they led. Their contributions to the family are heralded and treasured.

In the US, however, being elderly is often lonely and isolated. Grown children move and live far away, seeing their parents infrequently, and the natural changes that come with aging affect the ability to drive or take public transportation. Despite having spent their lives taking care of others, our elders are often left alone to fend for themselves.

KAFASI can provide information and services for families looking to help their elders and direct services to those elders to help them feel like the vital part of our community they are.

We may not all age with perfect skin, the right clothes, extended virility, or on a tropical paradise, but we will all age. Thankfully, there are programs at KAFASI and people there who can help us all to age with grace and a sense of dignity.