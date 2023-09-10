With the 2023-24 school year starting, there are many activities available for your child to sign up for. If you are looking for an opportunity to spend quality family time full of interactive, hands-on activities, it is time to find a Cub Scout Pack near you!

Cub Scouting is for boys and girls ages 5 (Kindergarten) through 5th grade and each grade level is organized into a Den. These grade level Dens come together to form the Pack. In their Dens and with the Pack, Cub Scouts develop new skills and interests, practice sportsmanship and good citizenship, and reinforce the Cub Scout Motto: ‘Do your Best’!

Cub Scouts participate in a huge array of activities, including games, projects, skits, stunts, songs, outdoor activities, trips, and service projects. Besides being fun, these activities offer opportunities for growth, achievement, and of course, family involvement. Cub Scouting is a family experience. Whether a Cub Scout lives with two parents or one, a foster family, or other relatives, their family is an important part of Cub Scouting. Parents and adult family members provide leadership and support for Cub Scouting and help ensure that Scouts have a good experience in the program.

Heading to camp is always a highlight of Cub Scouting. This summer, Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta was full of fun as it hosted traditional week-long camping days, but there was plenty of opportunity for family fun as well. There were Family Weekends, Rocket Nights, Stem Camp, Webelos Weekends and Adventure Days. Many Cub Scouts and their families made wonderful memories this summer: “The events have been superb and provided many activities to get the youth involved in which have been a lot of fun as well as giving adults the ability to put fun things on the calendar for youth to look forward to,” a Cub Scout parent said. The fun continues this fall with more activities including Family Harvest Weekend, Haunted Hayride and New Scout Fun Day.

Whether at camp, at a fire station, at the park or in the backyard, Cub Scout Adventures are meant to be fun and are earned as a Cub Scout advances toward their badge of rank. Adventures are based on different topics such as hiking, nature, science, citizenship, first aid, sports, and more.

Once an adventure is completed, a Cub Scout receives recognition in the form of an Adventure loop to wear on their belt or an Adventure pin to put on their shirt. They receive recognition at the monthly Pack meeting along with their peers in the Den. The advancement plan provides fun for the Scouts and gives them a sense of personal achievement. Scouting is strong in the Kenosha and Racine areas and now is the time to join in on the fun! To find a Pack near you, go to BeaScout.org! Let the Adventure begin!